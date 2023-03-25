Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

