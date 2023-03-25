Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

