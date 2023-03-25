Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $119.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.