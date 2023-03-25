Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

