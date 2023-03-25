STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.13 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, STP has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $88.91 million and $5.13 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00198913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.22 or 0.99981379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04783454 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,825,860.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

