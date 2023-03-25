Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.31. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

