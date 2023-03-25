Strike Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Strike token can now be bought for about $16.71 or 0.00060597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $60.88 million and $222.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,644,089 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

