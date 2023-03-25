SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

