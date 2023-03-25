SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Costamare worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

