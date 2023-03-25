SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

