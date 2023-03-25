SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

