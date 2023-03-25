SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 197,350 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 153,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 138,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

