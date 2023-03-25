SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

