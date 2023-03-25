SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GNK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.