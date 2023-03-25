Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVNLY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

