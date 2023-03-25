Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBLA. Cowen upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.