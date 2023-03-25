Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBLA. Cowen upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

