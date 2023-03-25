Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 7,985 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

Shares of ENB opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

