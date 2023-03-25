Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

