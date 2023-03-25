Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

