Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

