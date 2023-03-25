Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $530,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

