Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 2,766 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

