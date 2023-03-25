Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 19,950 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

