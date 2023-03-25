Tang Capital Management LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Altimmune comprises approximately 6.5% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Altimmune worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 3,669,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.
Altimmune Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.