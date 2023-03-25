TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 515,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

TSI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.