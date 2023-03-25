Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

