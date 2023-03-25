Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $317.69 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Terra has a market cap of $317.69 million and $57.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 240,415,695 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars.

