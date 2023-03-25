The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $260.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.76. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

