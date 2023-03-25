The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.69.

PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

