The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $955.51 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002316 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $955.51 million and approximately $105.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

