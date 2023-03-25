The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

