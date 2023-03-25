Threshold Price Hits $0.0405 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $405.34 million and $14.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04058885 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,086,342.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

