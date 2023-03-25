Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $403.11 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $403.11 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00199076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,465.40 or 1.00017931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04058885 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,086,342.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

