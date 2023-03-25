Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.35

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $67.35 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01071239 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $26.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

