TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 97.10 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.50 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of £505.18 million, a PE ratio of -186.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

About TI Fluid Systems

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.