Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.55. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,300,664 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

