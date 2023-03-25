Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.21

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 2315037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

