Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday.

Torrid stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

