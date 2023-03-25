Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.40 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75). 82,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 335,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.82. The company has a market cap of £142.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

