Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.86

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.86 and traded as low as $42.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 2,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

