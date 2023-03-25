Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.86

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.86 and traded as low as $42.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 2,437 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
