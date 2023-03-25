TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after buying an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $80,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

