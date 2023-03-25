Tribe Market Cap Hits $123.57 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $123.57 million and approximately $472,964.57 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

