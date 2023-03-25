Tribe Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and $520,225.49 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

