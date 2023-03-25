TrueFi Price Tops $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and approximately $39.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00332007 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,144.72 or 0.25969268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010143 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,656,424 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,634,045.2662306 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0876634 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $44,411,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

