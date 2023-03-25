TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $87.09 million and $30.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,689,514 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,634,045.2662306 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0876634 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $44,411,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

