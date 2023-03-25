Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 8.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $371.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.54 and a 200-day moving average of $337.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

