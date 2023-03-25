Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 340 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,010,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

