Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,948,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $374.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

