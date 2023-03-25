Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 239 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

