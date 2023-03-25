Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

